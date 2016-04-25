(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom and Michael Erman
April 25 At an early 2015 investor conference,
SunEdison's then-chief financial officer, Brian
Wuebbels, trumpeted the profit potential in the solar
developer's relationship with a venture it had recently spun
off.
SunEdison had established TerraForm Power Inc as a
"yieldco," a complex financing vehicle to purchase energy
projects from SunEdison and other developers. TerraForm lured
investors with the promise of reliable dividends based on
long-term power contracts.
As Wuebbels' presentation made clear, the yieldcos also
created incentives for SunEdison to rapidly acquire more power
projects.
"It's all about growth, creating a pipeline, feeding that
pipeline into TerraForm," he told investors.
The resulting acquisition spree would drive SunEdison deeply
into debt - and ultimately into bankruptcy. SunEdison's Chapter
11 filing last week has brought new scrutiny to the company's
relationship with TerraForm Power and a second yieldco it formed
in 2015, TerraForm Global.
A spokesperson representing both yieldcos declined to
comment. SunEdison officials did not respond to a request for
comment.
Wuebbels - who became CEO of both yieldcos late last year -
resigned last month and could not be reached for comment.
Yieldcos have become relatively common in the alternative
energy sector since their launch in 2013. But unlike the
earliest such entities, TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global
were structured to include "incentive distribution rights," or
IDRs, designed to direct additional cash to SunEdison as the
yieldcos reached certain levels of dividends to investors.
Under the arrangement, SunEdison would collect a rising
share of TerraForm's dividends as they grew - reaching a high of
50 cents for every additional dividend dollar beyond 45.14 cents
a share.
Getting to that level quickly, Wuebbels told investors in
February of 2015, would require rapid expansion of the yieldco's
holdings.
"In doing that, we get more cash and IDRs back to the
company," he said.
DOUBLING DOWN ON DEBT
By September of last year, SunEdison reported more than 800
projects in the pipeline or in backlog, and it had branched out
from its core business of utility-scale solar into wind power
and residential solar. The company - which owned a controlling
interest in both yieldcos - launched deals across the United
States as well as in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
The rapid growth required prolific borrowing, and
SunEdison's debt level nearly doubled between September of 2014
and September of 2015, from $9 billion to $16.1 billion.
As investor skepticism mounted, the company's stock plunged
by 84%, from a lifetime high of $33.45 in July to $5.09 at the
end of 2015. By the time the company filed for bankruptcy last
week, the stock was trading at 34 cents a share.
In March, the company announced it had received a subpoena
from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about
SunEdison's relations with its yieldcos and about its failed
attempt to acquire residential solar company Vivint Solar Inc.
Earlier this month, SunEdison said in a regulatory filing
that an audit committee investigation had found no evidence of
fraud. The company conceded, however, that the counsel hired by
its independent directors had "identified issues with the
Company's overly optimistic culture and its tone at the top."
Neither TerraForm Power nor TerraForm Global was included in
the Chapter 11 filing, and both have said in statements that
they expect to continue operations. On Friday, shares of
TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global closed down 57 percent and
79 percent from their respective IPO prices.
FROM "YIELDCOS" TO "GROWTHCOS"
The industry's first yieldcos were broadly viewed as a
success through 2014. They worked as intended, lowering capital
costs for their parent companies and delivering stable returns
to investors.
But strong appetite for their stocks among hedge funds and
institutional investors drove share prices up for many yieldcos,
including those formed by SunEdison.
That created more pressure for acquisitions to bolster
dividend yields and drove up prices for power projects as
yieldcos competed with one another to purchase them. Their
voracious appetites soon led investors to nickname them
"growthcos."
"It becomes a treadmill whose speed is constantly ramping
up," said Keith Martin, a project finance attorney at Chadbourne
& Park LLP, which has represented yieldcos in asset
acquisitions.
Ed Feo, president of renewable energy developer Coronal
Group LLC, described the dynamic as "trying to fill up a bucket
that has a hole in the bottom."
INVESTOR ANGST
As SunEdison and its yieldcos continued to pile on debt to
expand, analysts and investors became increasingly skeptical.
In 2014 and 2015, SunEdison's yieldcos raised more than $7.5
billion through debt and equity, according to data compiled by
research firm Clean Energy Pipeline.
In November of 2015, billionaire hedge fund manager David
Tepper's Appaloosa Management, which acquired a 9.3 percent
stake in TerraForm Power, sent a letter to TerraForm's board of
directors criticizing the Vivint deal, saying it was motivated
by the SunEdison's thirst for cash payouts from IDRs.
An outspoken critic of how SunEdison uses the IDRs - and
what he called its outsized influence on TerraForm Power's
project purchases - Tepper filed suit in January in an attempt
to block the yieldco's Vivint acquisition. Initially priced at
$922 million, the deal eventually fell apart, and Vivint sued
SunEdison for breach of contract.
One industry observer attributed SunEdison's woes to the
risks inherent in an emerging industry toying with experimental
financial instruments.
"You are combining a relatively new energy sector with a
brand new investment vehicle," Dan Reicher, executive director
of Center for Energy Policy and Finance at Stanford University.
"We shouldn't be terribly surprised that we've had some
problems."
(Editing by Sue Horton and Brian Thevenot)