TOKYO Jan 17 SunEdison, a unit of U.S.-based MEMC Electronic Materials, said on Tuesday it would build solar power plants in Japan with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts and that the project is expected to cost around $4.6 billion.

Renewable energy sources have found more favour in Japan after the Fukushima nuclear crisis and a new scheme will require utilities from July to buy all electricity output from solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and small-sized hydro power plants at preset rates for up to 20 years. SunEdison said it would seek investors to share in the cost of the 350 billion yen project which will take around five years, but declined to comment further on financial terms.

It has raised more than 200 billion yen for solar plant projects globally, building a 70 MW solar plant in Italy, the biggest such facility in Europe, and a 24 MW plant in South Korea, a company official in Osaka said.

Many local governments have expressed interest in having the plants located in their area, the official said, adding that details of the project will be finalised after the government sets the price to be paid by the utilities for green energy.

Japan's solar plants are currently estimated to have a combined capacity of around 4,000 MW. ($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)