BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
Nov 6 SunEdison Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, due to lower prices for its solar power plants and a drop in sales of solar panels.
The company's third-quarter net loss of $108 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with a profit of $37 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.