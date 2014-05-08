UPDATE 4-Toshiba pushes sale of nuclear unit Westinghouse as crisis deepens
* Expects buyers for Westinghouse due to fuels, services business
May 8 Solar company SunEdison Inc reported a much bigger first-quarter loss after taking a charge on its convertible notes due to a large increase in the company's share price.
The company's net loss widened to $613.6 million, or $2.31 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $89.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 23 percent to $546.5 million.
SunEdison shares, which have risen 26 percent in the last three months, closed at $18.31 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BEIJING, March 14 China's thermal coal prices have jumped to their highest in years on Tuesday, amid fresh concerns about tighter supplies and robust demand even as winter draws to an end and a government meeting renewed speculation that new output cuts may happen.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.