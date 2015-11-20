Nov 20 SunEdison Inc's decision to halt
sales of solar power plants to its dividend-paying "yieldco"
units has drawn attention to the company's missteps at a time
when the oil price slump has claimed renewable energy stocks as
collateral damage.
So-called yieldcos are publicly traded entities that house
solar and wind projects sold to them by their parent companies.
These units have long-term agreements to sell power, giving
them stable cash flows, but they are dependent on the transfer
of assets from their parents to increase dividends.
Yieldcos are supposed to be safe bets for people looking to
invest in the volatile solar market, which is why SunEdison's
decision has prompted a selloff in its stock and raised fresh
questions about the viability of the yieldco model.
Some analysts and investors think SunEdison lost the plot as
it tried to grow too quickly through acquisitions it couldn't
afford, leaving it with little choice but to sell assets to
third parties for higher prices rather than to its own units.
So, they say, it's unlikely rivals will follow SunEdison's
lead and halt sales to their asset-holding businesses.
SunEdison, run out of Belmont, California, has lost
two-thirds of its value since it said on Oct. 7 that it would
halt so-called "asset drop downs". The company's stock hit a
three-year low of $2.55 on Friday.
"It's more a reflection of SunEdison's strategy than the
yieldco structure," said Hood River Capital portfolio manager
Brian Smoluch. "I wouldn't throw out the whole asset class."
SunEdison's total debt of $11.67 billion is more than 10
times its market capitalization of about $900 million, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Renewable energy companies such as SunPower Corp
and Transalta Corp have reassured investors that their
plans to sell assets to their yieldcos remain intact.
In fact, a drop in prices of yieldco stocks have opened up
buying opportunities, investors say.
Yieldcos of companies such as NRG Energy Inc and
NextEra Energy Inc are good bets because the parents
hold many assets that can be dropped down, they said.
Prices for all yieldcos have fallen sharply this year,
caught up in a selloff caused by weak oil prices.
Up to Thursday's close, SunEdison's yieldcos - TerraForm
Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc - had lost
about two-thirds of their value.
NRG Yield Inc shares have dropped about 39
percent, while Nextera Energy Partners LP's have fallen
about 23 percent.
"All yieldcos are not created equal," said Rob Thummel,
portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, adding that
the yieldco structure remained the best way to play rising
demand for solar and wind energy.
SHOULD HAVE BEEN BORING
Yieldcos have to be seen as stable income-producing
investments like REITs, many involved in the industry say.
"Yieldcos should have been built as boring, fixed-income
instruments," said Ted Brandt, chief executive of investment
banking firm Marathon Capital LLC.
"But Wall Street couldn't do that, they ended up ...
packaging them as growth instruments," said Brandt, whose firm
advises energy and infrastructure companies.
Still, for some SuneEdison's situation has strengthened the
case against the yieldco model.
Critics say many yieldcos overpay for assets, and don't like
the fact that they need to continually raise money to buy
projects in order to boost dividends.
"We don't really like the business models of U.S. yieldcos
... their acquisition appetite for projects is often bigger than
the market opportunity," said David Richardson, managing
director at investment firm Impax Asset Management.
JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, which has been looking to
list a yieldco, said on Thursday that the U.S. market was not
"favorable" to solar yieldcos now.
The MAC Global Solar Energy Index has fallen
nearly 30 percent this year.
Some also draw a comparison between yieldcos and Master
Limited Partnerships, set up to hold their parents' oil and gas
pipelines.
MLPs were all the rage a few years ago, but have since
fallen out of favor for the same reason that has hurt yieldcos -
a slump in oil prices that hit dividend growth.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Sneha Banerjee; Editing by Sayantini Ghosh and Ted
Kerr)