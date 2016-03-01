Feb 29 SunEdison Inc said in a regulatory filling on Monday that it has delayed filing its annual report due to ongoing internal investigations by the company, based on allegations made by former company executives concerning the accuracy of its expected financial position.

The company said that the audit committee, advised by independent counsel and with the assistance of accounting and financial advisers, had initiated an inquiry in late 2015 based on those allegations. (1.usa.gov/1LR74Vu)

SunEdison said that the audit committee has found no wrongdoing based on the allegations although the process is still underway. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)