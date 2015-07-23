* Analyst says approval in U.S. could be delayed by few
years
* Company to run additional trials; says well-funded till
mid 2016
* Shares fell as much as 60 percent in extended trading
(Adds analyst comment)
By Anjali Rao Koppala
July 23 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called for more
clinical evidence before considering approval for its cancer
drug, sending the company's shares down 60 percent in
after-market trading.
The drug, vosaroxin, failed a late-stage trial in October as
it did not significantly improve the overall survival of
patients compared with a placebo.
The FDA wanted the additional evidence before Sunesis files
its marketing application for the drug, the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) however, gave the
company the nod to submit a marketing application for vosaroxin,
Sunesis said.
"The EMA has a history of taking in the whole picture while
the FDA historically sticks to statistics," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Adnan Butt said.
Butt expects the decision on the European approval to come
through by 2016.
Approval in the United States, however, can be delayed by a
few years as the company would need to run additional trials, he
added.
The company said on a conference call with analysts, that it
remained well funded till mid-2016.
The drug is being tested in patients with acute myeloid
leukemia (AML), a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone
marrow that usually affects seniors.
Sunesis said it would work to complete its filing as fast as
possible in Europe and refine its plan to gain approval in the
United States.
Nearly 15,000 people are diagnosed with AML in the United
States each year, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Besides the chemotherapy agent cytarabine, AML is currently
treated with another standard chemotherapy daunorubicin, and
with stem cell transplant.
Sunesis' shares fell to $1.40 in extended trading on
Thursday. The stock closed at $3.47 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Andrew Hay)