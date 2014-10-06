(Corrects to drop phrase "main goal of the study" in paragraph six)

Oct 6 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental cancer drug did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer.

The company's shares plunged 66 percent to $2.23 in premarket trading on Monday, their lowest in more than two years.

The overall survival rate of patients given the drug, vosaroxin, was not statistically significant compared to patients who were given a placebo, Sunesis said.

Both vosaroxin and the placebo were given along with chemotherapy agent cytarabine.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a rapidly progressing blood cancer that generally affects older adults. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be about 18,860 new cases of AML in the Unites States this year 2014.

The drug achieved a median overall survival of 7.5 months compared to 6.1 months for placebo, Sunesis said.

Adverse events noted during the trial included gastrointestinal and infection related toxicities.

The company said it plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide on the regulatory path forward.