(Corrects to drop phrase "main goal of the study" in paragraph
six)
Oct 6 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental cancer drug did not meet the main goal in a
late-stage trial in patients with refractory acute myeloid
leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer.
The company's shares plunged 66 percent to $2.23 in
premarket trading on Monday, their lowest in more than two
years.
The overall survival rate of patients given the drug,
vosaroxin, was not statistically significant compared to
patients who were given a placebo, Sunesis said.
Both vosaroxin and the placebo were given along with
chemotherapy agent cytarabine.
Acute myeloid leukemia is a rapidly progressing blood cancer
that generally affects older adults. The American Cancer Society
estimates there will be about 18,860 new cases of AML in the
Unites States this year 2014.
The drug achieved a median overall survival of 7.5 months
compared to 6.1 months for placebo, Sunesis said.
Adverse events noted during the trial included
gastrointestinal and infection related toxicities.
The company said it plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to decide on the regulatory path forward.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)