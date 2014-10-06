(Adds conference call, analysts comments and updates share

By Anjali Rao Koppala
Oct 6 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental cancer drug did not meet the main goal in a
late-stage trial, sending the company's shares plunging 77
percent to their lowest in more than two years.
The stock's slump fall wiped out over $300 million of the
company's market value.
Sunesis on Monday said the overall survival rate of patients
given the drug, vosaroxin, was not statistically significant
compared to patients who were given a placebo.
The company said it plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to decide on the regulatory path forward for the
drug, which was granted a fast track status in 2011.
However, analysts are pessimistic about the drug's future.
Wedbush Pacgrow Lifesciences said the drug's approval in the
U.S. was "highly unlikely" as it slashed its price target on the
stock to $2 from $10.
Wells Fargo analyst Mathew Andrews said even if the FDA
accepted a marketing application, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory
Committee would probably discuss the potential of a narrower
label.
Sunesis also said that based on the trial data, it planned
to commence marketing application with the European Medicines
Agency.
"Our current assumption is no," Credit Suisse analyst Jason
Kantor said of the chances of getting approval in Europe. "It is
possible, and there are other drugs that have been approved with
imperfect data."
Both vosaroxin and the placebo were given along with
chemotherapy agent cytarabine to treat patients with refractory
acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, a type of bone marrow cancer.
AML is a rapidly progressing cancer that generally affects
older adults. The American Cancer Society estimates there will
be about 18,860 new cases in the Unites States this year.
Vosaroxin achieved a median overall survival of 7.5 months
compared to 6.1 months for the placebo, Sunesis said, adding
that the adverse events during the trial included
gastrointestinal and infection related toxicities.
Besides cytarabine, AML is currently treated with another
standard chemotherapy daunorubicin, and with stem cell
transplant.
Sunesis stock was trading down 75 percent at $1.65. The
stock hit a low of $1.55 earlier in the session, their lowest
since February 2012.
