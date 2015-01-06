Jan 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved the first dermal filler to treat scarring caused by
acne, the most common skin disorder in the United States
afflicting 40-50 million people.
Bellafill, developed by privately held Suneva Medical Inc,
has been developed to treat moderate to severe acne scars on the
cheeks of patients over the age of 21.
A cure for acne has long eluded drug developers. And from
topical gels to lasers, nothing so far has satisfactorily
treated scarring that affects up to 95 percent of acne
sufferers.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a laser
treatment for acne scarring in July, but adoption for this kind
of therapy is limited by its high cost, associated pain, and the
need for repeat treatments.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)