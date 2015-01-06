(Adds analyst comment, detail)
By Natalie Grover
Jan 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
approved the first dermal filler to treat pitted scarring of the
cheek caused by acne, the most common skin disorder in the
United States afflicting 40-50 million people.
Bellafill, developed by privately held Suneva Medical Inc,
is made primarily of bovine collagen. When injected, it is
designed to lift and smoothen scars to the level of the
surrounding skin, in patients over the age of 21.
A cure for acne has long eluded drug developers. And despite
treatments ranging from topical gels to lasers, nothing so far
has satisfactorily treated scarring that affects up to 95
percent of acne sufferers.
A study testing Bellafill against a placebo in 150 acne
patients showed a significant improvement in those receiving
Suneva's treatment that continued for up to a year, Suneva said
on Tuesday.
"Until now, multiple laser treatments or other injectables
have been used but are limited both in terms of efficacy
and longevity and are hampered by potential side effects," Dr.
Ava Shamban, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at
UCLA, who was involved in the Bellafill study, told Reuters.
Approved in 2006 to smoothen "smile lines", demand for
Bellafill has grown more that 30 percent a year for the last
several years, Suneva CEO Nicholas Teti said in an interview.
Pricing of the acne treatment is likely to be similar to
that of the wrinkle treatment at $2,500 for five syringes, Teti
said. Dosages would depend on the severity of the scarring.
San Diego-based Suneva, which was formed in 2009 out of the
assets of Artes Medical, a publicly traded company that filed
for bankruptcy the previous year, plans to launch Bellafill for
scarring toward the end of January.
Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal, who covers
Botox-maker Allergan Inc, termed Bellafill a "niche"
product.
"It provides an interesting solution, but I'm not sure how
marketable it is," he said, referring to physician reluctance to
prescribe treatments made of animal fats.
Gal also said a "permanent" solution to scarring may not be
appropriate because of changes to skin elasticity over time.
For these reasons, he said it was unlikely Bellafill would
become "a big drug" such as Allergan's Juvederm and Valeant
Pharmaceutical International Inc's Restylane.
Both are based on hyaluronic acid, a substance occuring
naturally in the body but not approved to treat acne scarring.
