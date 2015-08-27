Aug 27, Financial services software provider
SunGard apologized on Thursday for the collapse of an accounting
system that disrupted the orderly flow of pricing on billions of
dollars of assets at a number of U.S. mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds.
The system buckled last weekend as SunGard upgraded software
for an accounting platform used by BNY Mellon Corp. BNY
Mellon uses the system to generate net asset values for its
mutual fund and ETF clients.
SunGard said the issue appears to have been caused by an
unforeseen complication resulting from an operating system
change performed by SunGard on Saturday.
"We at SunGard apologize to BNY Mellon for the adverse
impact this unfortunate incident has had on its operations and
clients," SunGard President Russ Fradin said in a statement.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bernard Orr)