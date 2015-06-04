June 4 SunGard, a financial software maker, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of its common stock.

JP Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are among the underwriters to the IPO, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1Q97223) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)