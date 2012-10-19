Oct 19 SunGard Data Systems Inc. on
Thursday sold $1 billion of senior subordinated notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital,
Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.
BORROWER: SUNGARD DATA
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 6.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 536 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A