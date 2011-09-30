* Sees 2011 rev $1.925-$1.945 bln

* Sees 2011 EPS $0.83-$0.94

* Shares fall 9 pct

Sept 30 Sun Healthcare Group Inc said it expects a weak 2011 citing the U.S. government's final ruling on Medicare reimbursement rate cuts for 2012, sending its shares down 9 percent.

The company had withdrawn its outlook in August to review the impact of the 11 percent payment cut by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that kick in starting Oct. 1.

The company cut its full-year outlook for earnings from continuing operations to 83-94 cents a share from $1.30-$1.45 a share earlier.

Sun Healthcare now expects revenue of $1.925-$1.945 billion for 2011, compared with prior outlook of $1.950-$1.995 billion.

The provider of skilled nursing services said it had initiated a "broad-based mitigation initiative", that includes infrastructure cost cuts, to reduce the impact of the CMS ruling during the fourth quarter and 2012.

Shares of Sun Healthcare fell 9 percent to $2.81 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)