HONG KONG, April 3 Raymond Kwok, the billionaire
co-chairman of Hong Kong property company Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd, said he and his brother Thomas did
nothing wrong, in their first public appearance since being
arrested last week on suspicion of corruption.
"I hope the results of the investigation will prove we are
innocent," Raymond said, speaking on the ground floor of the
company's Wan Chai headquarters, with more than 200 journalists
crowded in the main lobby.
Last week, Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC) arrested Raymond and Thomas Kwok, as well as
Sun Hung Kai adviser and close family friend, Rafael Hui, a
former No.2 Hong Kong government official.
Sun Hung Kai is a family-run conglomerate founded by the
Kwok's father. The company owns phone, trash and bus businesses
in Hong Kong, and is also Asia's largest property developer.
Dressed in suits and ties, Raymond and Thomas each delivered
short, prepared statements regarding the company's ability to
overcome the obstacles it has faced in recent days.
After the prepared statements, Raymond said he could not
comment on the investigation.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Chris Lewis)