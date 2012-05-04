* SHK said Walter Kwok arrested, bailed late Thursday
* Had denied any involvement in anti-graft probe
* Two Kwok brothers previously arrested, bailed
* SHK shares close down 1.8 pct
(Adds details, background)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, May 4 Walter Kwok, the ousted head of
Asia's biggest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, has
been arrested as Hong Kong's anti-graft agency widens a
high-profile bribery investigation that has already netted
Kwok's two younger billionaire brothers and the former No.2 in
the city's government.
The dynastic Kwok family, Hong Kong's second-wealthiest, has
gripped the former British colony's cozy, family-run business
community with a long-running saga that includes Walter's
kidnapping by gangsters in 1997 and a public feud a decade
later.
Thomas and Raymond Kwok, co-chairmen of Sun Hung Kai, were
arrested on March 29 along with Rafael Hui, Hong Kong's Chief
Secretary from 2005-07 and a long-time Kwok family adviser. All
have been released on bail. The Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC), which is leading the investigation, has not
laid any charges.
The agency has fresh evidence that could point to suspected
bribery while Hui was in office, potentially driving the
investigation further into the government, a source familiar
with the probe told Reuters on Friday, adding the Department of
Justice, which must approve any charges in such a high-level
investigation, was still combing through the evidence available.
The source did not want to be identified as the
investigation is ongoing.
Sun Hung Kai said Walter Kwok, who was ousted as Sun Hung
Kai chairman in 2008 but who remains a non-executive board
member, told the company he was arrested late on Thursday as
part of the ICAC investigation, and later released on bail.
The Kwoks, valued by Forbes magazine at $18.3 billion in
March, before the arrests, rank locally in wealth only behind
Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, founder of rival developer
Cheung Kong (Holdings).
The tycoon brothers, who live together in a luxury family
compound despite a long-running family feud, and Hui are part of
a small elite that controls business in the city.
The ICAC confirmed the arrest of "a senior member of a
listed company in Hong Kong", without identifying Kwok by name.
A spokeswoman for Sun Hung Kai said the company had nothing
to add to a stock exchange filing, which said the arrest would
not affect the group's operations. Walter Kwok declined to
comment, with a spokeswoman referring inquiries to the company
statement.
Shares of Sun Hung Kai, Asia's largest developer valued at
close to $32 billion, fell to a near-5-month low on Friday,
closing down 1.8 percent, and have dropped 18 percent since
co-chairmen Thomas and Raymond Kwok were arrested on March 29.
They have denied any wrongdoing.
FAMILY TRUST
Hui has not responded to repeated attempts to contact him
for comment. Reuters has reported that the ICAC is examining a
series of payments to Hui, both before and after he was chief
secretary, and linked to Sun Hung Kai.
Walter Kwok has said he was not involved with Hui. "Hui was
employed by my two brothers and he was not a consultant to me or
my mother," he said in a statement this week.
In a statement provided to Reuters on Wednesday, Walter
offered some insight into the volatile and arcane dispute over
the Kwok family trust that controls Sun Hung Kai. Walter was
removed as a beneficiary of the trust in 2010 and is trying to
gain access to trust documents.
Sources close to the Kwok family have said Walter lost an
arbitration in Switzerland on seven counts. They said family
matriarch Kwong Siu-hing in 2010 intended to split ownership of
the trust three ways, including a portion for Walter's family -
an intention she still holds, according to one of those sources.
His mother's favourite son, according to a family friend,
Walter Kwok was kidnapped in 1997 by notorious gangster Cheung
Tze-keung, known as "Big Spender". He was held for 6 days before
a HK$600 million ($77 million) ransom was paid for his release.
Cheung, executed a year later by firing squad, had Walter
stripped to his underwear, held in a wooden box and fed a diet
of rice and pork.
The incident left Walter badly shaken, but he returned to
run Sun Hung Kai until he was forced out in 2008. In a writ
filed in Hong Kong that year as part of his bid to avoid losing
his chairmanship, Walter Kwok said Raymond and Thomas believed
he had bi-polar affective disorder and was not fit to lead the
company - which he denies.
LAND SALE
Walter also raised a series of issues over how the company
was run, adding his brothers repeatedly disagreed with his
attempts to improve management.
There had been some speculation after the first arrests on
March 29 that Walter may somehow have been involved with the
investigation, but his arrest this week casts doubt on that
particular conspiracy theory. Walter has denied any involvement
in the probe.
Sun Hung Kai, long seen as one of Asia's best-run
developers, said on March 19 that Thomas Chan, a board member in
charge of buying land for the company, had been arrested - along
with four other people the ICAC has not identified.
Another Sun Hung Kai board member, Chan
Kai-ming, died peacefully on March 28.
In his 2008 writ, Walter Kwok said he tried, unsuccessfully,
to investigate Chan's role in the sale of a parcel of land in
Hong Kong's New Territories. Chan expressed no interest in
buying the land on offer, the writ states, but Sun Hung Kai
later bought the land from a company Chan introduced "at a price
much higher than that offered by the original vendor".
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Denny Thomas; Editing
by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)