HONG KONG May 28 Raymond Kwok, co-chairman of
Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties, returned
to the city's anti-corruption agency on Monday, Hong Kong cable
television reported, as an investigation into Asia's largest
developer continues.
Five of those connected to Sun Hung Kai arrested in the
investigation were expected to appear, according to sources
involved in the case.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), which
is leading the investigation, has not laid any charges. It may
extend bail on Monday, charge those arrested or let them go with
an option to re-arrest them at a later date.
Hong Kong's highest-profile graft scandal saw the arrests of
Thomas and Raymond Kwok in March.
Their estranged brother, Walter, was arrested earlier this
month, widening a probe that has also netted Thomas Chan, the
board member in charge of land purchases, and Rafael Hui, Hong
Kong's chief secretary from 2005 to 2007 and a friend of the
Kwoks since childhood.
