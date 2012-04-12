(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd is proceeding with talks on a Rmb2.7bn
syndicated loan amid investigations by Hong Kong's Independent
Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) into the property
developer's co-chairmen, Raymond Kwok and Thomas Kwok, banking
sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
Sources said the Chinese branch of SHKP had initiated talks
with banks since January to refinance a Rmb2.7bn three-year loan
from October 2009. The 2009 loan was a club facility from four
Chinese banks -- Bank of China Ltd , China
Construction Bank Corp , China Merchants
Bank Co Ltd and Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd .
The loan backed the Shanghai ICC property development
project on Shanghai's Huai Hai Zhong Road, a property wholly
owned by SHKP. According to SHKP's website, the Shanghai ICC
commercial and residential complex, upon completion, will
comprise two office towers, a large shopping mall and a deluxe
residence. The whole project is expected to be completed in the
2014-15 fiscal year or beyond, the website said.
One of the existing lenders, who did not want to be named
because of the sensitivity, said the original loan came with an
extension option so the refinancing will be done.
Another existing lender, who also cannot be named, said the
new facility would be secured by land and property as per the
original deal's terms. Therefore, "we should not worry too
much."
However, a third existing lender said it will not likely bid
for a mandate. "The property sector itself is tightly controlled
by the government these days and thus is not our favourite. Now
with such a sensitive investigation going on, I'm not sure if we
could even participate, let alone be the mandated lead
arranger," the source said.
SHKP had informed the lenders when news broke of the ICAC
investigations, but sources said the borrower showed no
intention of putting discussions on hold.
"But of course we won't make a decision until we have fully
evaluated the risks," one of the existing lenders said.
The refinancing discussion is still in the preliminary
stage, another said. All have yet to get internal credit
approvals to process the loan.
Terms have yet to be finalised, but sources agreed that
pricing would be higher than the original deal which paid a
margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.
"Pricing would no doubt be affected and would only go up,"
one of the sources said. "The minimum acceptable margin would be
110% of the PBOC rate."
According to sources, SHKP hopes to seal the deal in July or
August.
Sources concluded that the refinancing will proceed despite
lenders' concerns.
According to Reuters, Sun Hung Kai said in an emailed press
release on March 29 that its joint chairmen Thomas Kwok and
Raymond Kwok were arrested by the ICAC in connection with an
investigation into a suspected bribery case. It said the arrests
have not affected and will not affect the normal business and
operations of the company. Sun Hung Kai's board also decided
that the two Kwok brothers will continue to undertake and
discharge their duties at the company, including as joint
chairmen and managing directors, it said.
Sun Hung Kai said on March 19 that its executive director
Thomas Chan was arrested by the ICAC in connection with an
investigation into an offence or offences suspected to have been
committed under the anti-bribery law. The company said it has
set up a special committee to handle the investigation being
undertaken by the anti-corruption watchdog.
"The (ICAC) case won't affect the daily operations of the
company and would neither affect key business decisions," Thomas
Kwok said in a media briefing on April 3.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)