HONG KONG, July 11 Sun Hung Kai Properties , Asia's largest property developer by market value, agreed to pay HK$6.9 billion ($889.8 million) for a huge waterfront plot in Hong Kong, a price far less than the market had expected.

Hong Kong's Lands Department said in a release that the site, located at Java Road and Tin Chiu Street in the city's North Point district, would go to Choice Win Limited on a 50-year land grant. A Sun Hung Kai Spokeswoman confirmed that the site will go to the company.

The waterfront area, on Hong Kong island's northern edge along Victoria Harbour, has a site area of 23,400 square metres and is designated for non-industrial purposes.

Three real estate agencies had told Reuters they expected the site to fetch between HK$8.15 billion and HK$8.47 billion.

Hong Kong's residential and commercial property markets, among the world's most expensive, has seen parts of the sector hit by China's economic slowdown.

On Monday, Hong Kong's subway operator MTR Corp withdrew its tender of a site on top of a railway station in the New Territories after bids from three major developers came in below expectation.

($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Annemarie Roantree)