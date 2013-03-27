BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
HONG KONG, March 27 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , the world's second-largest property developer, won a HK$4.14 billion ($534 million) auction for two sites in Hong Kong, one for residential use and the other for a hotel, the government said on Wednesday.
Sun Hung Kai recently warned about the impact of tightening measures on the property market and lowered its sales target for this financial year by 9 percent.
Chueng Kong Holdings Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, recently drew fire from the government for selling hotel units for residential use, which some saw as a way of side-stepping tightening measures.
($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars)
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.