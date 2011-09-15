HONG KONG, Sept 15 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a 55 percent rise in full-year underlying profit on higher revenue from apartment sales and solid rental growth.

Sun Hung Kai, developer of Hong Kong's iconic International Finance Centre, reported an underlying profit of HK$21.48 billion ($2.75 billion) for the year ended June against HK$13.88 billion a year earlier, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Six analysts polled by Reuters gave an average underlying profit forecast of HK$18.7 billion.

Shares of the developer, which competes with Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd in Hong Kong, have fallen 21 percent since the beginning of this year, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's loss of about 17 percent. ($1 = 7.803 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)