BRIEF-Wheelock and Co says fy group profit attributable was HK$16.29 bln vs HK$14.23 bln
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , the world's second-largest property company by market value, posted an underlying profit of HK$11.5 billion ($1.5 billion) for the fiscal first half, beating analysts' estimates.
A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast an underlying profit of HK$10.64 billion for the fiscal first half ended December.
The results were 1.9 percent lower compared to a year earlier, when the company booked an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion.
Sun Hung Kai, whose billionaire co-chairmen are facing charges in an alleged bribery case in Hong Kong, reported its best ever underlying profit of HK$21.7 billion for the 2012 fiscal year that ended in June. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
