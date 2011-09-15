* Final dividend up 30 pct at HK$2.40 per share

* Development profit more than doubled in 2010/11

* SHK sees satisfactory results in coming year

* Chairwoman to retire, to be jointly succeeded by sons

By Joy Leung

HONG KONG, Sept 15 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a forecast-beating 55 percent rise in annual underlying profit on a surge in development profit and steady rental growth.

Fueled by low interest rates and an influx of hot money, especially from mainland China, Hong Kong's home prices have risen 74 percent since 2009 to record highs.

Hong Kong's economic fundamentals were expected to remain healthy despite a challenging external environment, and economic growth in China was likely to moderate but remain high by international standards, the company said in a statement.

"The results for the coming financial year are expected to be satisfactory, barring unforeseen circumstances," it said.

The company also said Chairwoman Kwong Siu-hing would retire from Dec. 8, to be replaced jointly by her sons Thomas and Raymond Kwok, both vice-chairmen of the company.

Sun Hung Kai, developer of Hong Kong's iconic International Finance Centre, proposed a final dividend of HK$2.40, up from HK$1.85 a year earlier.

The company reported an underlying profit of HK$21.48 billion ($2.75 billion) for the year ended June, against HK$13.88 billion a year earlier, as it recognised a substantial profit from several residential projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

The underlying profit was higher than an average forecast of HK$18.7 billion from six analysts polled by Reuters.

SECURED FLAT SALES PROFIT

Overall home prices in Hong Kong, the most expensive in the world, are still holding at record levels although the number of transactions has declined after government cooling measures and amid an uncertain global economy.

Analysts said Sun Hung Kai had pre-sold several projects since the beginning of the year, including One Regent Place in Yuen Long, Avignon in Tuen Mun and Imperial Cullinan in Tai Kok Tsui, which would contribute substantially to the earnings in 2011/12.

There will be a time gap between pre-sales and the actual booking of revenue as Hong Kong property companies can only recognise such income after they receive a government permit that the properties ready to be lived in.

Development profit more than doubled to HK$16.65 billion in 2010/11, accounting for more than half of the company's operating profit before revaluation gains.

Rental income, which represented 33 percent of operating profit, increased 14 percent on steady growth in shopping mall rentals, stabilising office rental income and contributions from new properties.

Profit from hotel operations, telecommunication services and other businesses rose 43 percent.

Shares of the developer, which competes with Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd in Hong Kong, have fallen 21 percent since the beginning of this year, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's decline of about 17 percent. ($1 = 7.803 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)