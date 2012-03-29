By Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung
HONG KONG, March 29 Shares in Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd, Asia's largest property developer by
market value, were suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, as was
trading in two of its subsidiaries.
Local media, citing unidentified sources, reported that
Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the brothers who head the developer,
had been invited to assist Hong Kong's anti-graft agency, the
Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), in an
investigation.
Government-backed broadcaster RTHK and Cable TV said the
brothers had been called in to the ICAC together with Rafael
Hui, Hong Kong's former chief secretary. Hui has worked as a
special adviser to Sun Hung Kai.
There was no suggestion in the reports of any wrongdoing. A
spokesperson for Sun Hung Kai said the company had no further
information.
The trading suspensions came 10 days after a senior
executive at the home and office builder was questioned in Hong
Kong as part of an investigation into suspected bribery.
Sun Hung Kai joint chairmen Raymond and Thomas Kwok have, at
$18.3 billion, the second-biggest family fortune in Hong Kong,
according to Forbes magazine, behind only Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, founder of rival developer Cheung Kong (Holdings)
.
On Thursday, the Hong Kong stock exchange also suspended
trading in mobile phone company SmarTone Telecommunications
Holdings and data-centre company SUNeVision Holdings
Ltd, ahead of what the companies said was a
potentially price-sensitive announcement.
Sun Hung Kai was down 1.51 percent before the suspension,
while SUNeVision was down 0.88 percent. SmarTone had been
trading up 2.2 percent before trading was halted.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Nick Macfie)