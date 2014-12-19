HONG KONG Dec 19 A former top Hong Kong civil servant was found guilty on Friday of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from the city's largest property developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Raymond Kwok, co-chairman of the company, was found not guilty of three charges in the graft case.

But his brother and fellow co-chairman, billionaire Thomas Kwok, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

The case, involving payments to former chief secretary Rafael Hui, has thrown a spotlight on the cozy relationship between the city's powerful developers and government in the former British colony.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and has a separate legal system from the mainland. ($1=7.7523 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee, Lizzie Ko, Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)