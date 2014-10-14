Oct 14 Suning Commerce Group

* Says plans to transfer its 11 units' related interests to citic goldstone fund management for no lower than 4.01 billion yuan (654.69 million US dollar) in order to run a new assets operation model

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1w4twD3

