Nov 28 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says board agrees plan to transfer equities of 11 subsidiaries to Goldstone Investment Ltd, direct investment arm of CITIC Securities, for at least 4.01 billion yuan(652.79 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/11AOyjc

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1429 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)