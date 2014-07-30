July 30 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says swings to losses due to sector downturn, lack of growth momentum and higher base from previous year

* Says preliminary H1 net loss at 748.9 million yuan (121.35 million US dollar) versus net profit of 733.8 million yuan a year earlier

(1 US dollar = 6.1712 Chinese yuan)