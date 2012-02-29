HONG KONG Feb 29 Chinese appliance and
electronics retailer Suning Appliance Co Ltd aims to
add more than 400 stores to its existing network in 2012 and
speed up development of its e-commerce business in a bid to tap
growing domestic consumption.
Suning, one of the country's biggest home appliance retail
chains, said on its website that it planned to expand its retail
network at a similar pace to 2011, and had set a sales target of
30 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) for its e-commerce business in
2012.
The company had set a sales target of up to 8 billion yuan
for its e-commerce business in 2011.
Suning, which took a controlling stake in Japanese
electronics retailer Laox Co Ltd last year, opened its
first Laox store in Nanjing last December. It said it planned 30
more Laox stores in major Chinese cities, including Beijing,
Chongqing and Shanghai this year.
Competing with GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd
, Suning operated a network of 1,575 stores at the end
of September last year, aiming to boost store numbers by 400 to
more than 1,700 by the end of 2011.
With e-commerce booming in China, Forrester Research
forecasts business-to-commerce or B2C sales to triple to $159
billion in 2015 from $49 billion last year, and e-commerce's
share of retail sales to more than double to 5 percent in 3-5
years.
Web sales accounted for a fraction of Suning's and GOME's
combined sales of about $20 billion in 2010 -- just under a
quarter of overall appliance and electronics retail sales in
China. But domestic media and analysts said the companies hoped
e-commerce would produce half of their sales by the end of the
decade.
Suning's online platform Yigou, which sells everything from
appliances to books, has become the third-largest B2C website
in China, recording sales of 4.1 billion yuan in the first three
quarters of 2011.
Shares of Suning were down 1.5 percent at the midday trading
break on Wednesday, GOME was down 0.4 percent.
($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris
Lewis)