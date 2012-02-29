HONG KONG Feb 29 Chinese appliance and electronics retailer Suning Appliance Co Ltd aims to add more than 400 stores to its existing network in 2012 and speed up development of its e-commerce business in a bid to tap growing domestic consumption.

Suning, one of the country's biggest home appliance retail chains, said on its website that it planned to expand its retail network at a similar pace to 2011, and had set a sales target of 30 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) for its e-commerce business in 2012.

The company had set a sales target of up to 8 billion yuan for its e-commerce business in 2011.

Suning, which took a controlling stake in Japanese electronics retailer Laox Co Ltd last year, opened its first Laox store in Nanjing last December. It said it planned 30 more Laox stores in major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Chongqing and Shanghai this year.

Competing with GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd , Suning operated a network of 1,575 stores at the end of September last year, aiming to boost store numbers by 400 to more than 1,700 by the end of 2011.

With e-commerce booming in China, Forrester Research forecasts business-to-commerce or B2C sales to triple to $159 billion in 2015 from $49 billion last year, and e-commerce's share of retail sales to more than double to 5 percent in 3-5 years.

Web sales accounted for a fraction of Suning's and GOME's combined sales of about $20 billion in 2010 -- just under a quarter of overall appliance and electronics retail sales in China. But domestic media and analysts said the companies hoped e-commerce would produce half of their sales by the end of the decade.

Suning's online platform Yigou, which sells everything from appliances to books, has become the third-largest B2C website in China, recording sales of 4.1 billion yuan in the first three quarters of 2011.

Shares of Suning were down 1.5 percent at the midday trading break on Wednesday, GOME was down 0.4 percent. ($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)