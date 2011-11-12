(Changes number of employees to 15,000)
SHANGHAI Nov 11 China's Suning Appliance
Co Ltd, the country's biggest electronics retailer
has signed an agreement with IBM to build a
multi-billion e-commerce platform, both companies said in a
statement on Friday.
The platform will be supported by cloud technology,
logistics and supply chain management and both companies will
pool their human resources to build it.
As part of the tie-up, IBM will build a global e-commerce
centre in Nanjing and will help Suning expand it to hire around
15,000 employees in three to five years.
"Suning, a very clear strategy for the next decade, the
important point is to increase the technological capabilities of
Suning," said Zhang Jindong, Suning's chairman in a statement.
China's e-commerce industry is booming. Taobao Mall, the
dominant player in the market, had 32.8 percent of China's 54.2
billion yuan B2C online marketplace in the second-quarter,
according to data from Analysys International. 360buy, Taobao
Mall's nearest rival, had 12.4 percent of the market.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)