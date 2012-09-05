* Company aims to open 20 large format stores this year
* Super stores to be in prime locations in major cities
* Suning needs to modernise format significantly-analyst
HONG KONG, Sept 5 Shares of China's top home
appliance retailer, Suning Appliance Co Ltd, rose to
a six-week high on Wednesday amid news that it plans to launch a
network of "super stores" to offset slow growth in its core
business.
Suning, which competes with GOME Electrical Appliances
and is seen by some as China's answer to Best Buy
, has been hit by a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy that has sapped consumer demand and led
to a 29.5 percent slide in its first-half profit.
The company, which operates a network of about 1,700 stores,
will open four Suning Expo Super Stores in Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou and Nanjing later this month. It aims to open 20 super
stores this year, it said on its web site this week. The super
stores will sell everything from books to daily necessities.
It planned to operate a network of 400 in the next three
years by upgrading existing retail stores, it added.
"It's a positive move," said Steve Chow, analyst at Kingsway
Research. "In the current difficult environment, it is a way out
when not many options are available."
The company's Shenzhen-listed shares, which have dropped 21
percent so far this year, rose 5.6 percent to an intraday high
of 6.74 yuan, the highest since July 25 and outpacing a 0.5
percent gain in the Shenzhen index
Suning Expo Super Stores would be located in prime locations
in first and second-tier cities, selling home appliances,
general merchandise, books, and daily necessities, it said.
The move will put Suning in direct competition with local
operators such as Sun Art Retail and Wumart Stores
, as well as foreign giants like Walmart and
Carrefour.
"Suning needs to diversify. Its main advantage is that it
has a lot of locations around the country, but as a retail
destination it has fallen behind," said James Roy, an analyst at
China Market Research Group.
"If it's going to compete with the likes of Wal-Mart,
Carrefour and Wu-Mart, Suning is going to have to modernise its
retail format significantly."