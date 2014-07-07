BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
July 7 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit down 92.7-93.9 percent y/y at 42-50 million yuan ($6.77-8.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mpEIrw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2022 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.