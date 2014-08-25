UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Sun International Ltd :
* Revenue for year ended 30 June 2014 was 5.4% ahead of last year at r10.8 billion
* Adjusted headline earnings of r683 million and diluted adjusted headline EPS of 655 cents were 6% and 7% below last year
* Board has declared a final dividend of 155 cents (2013: 155 cents)
* On balance, group is confident that it will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources