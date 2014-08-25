Aug 25 Sun International Ltd :

* Revenue for year ended 30 June 2014 was 5.4% ahead of last year at r10.8 billion

* Adjusted headline earnings of r683 million and diluted adjusted headline EPS of 655 cents were 6% and 7% below last year

* Board has declared a final dividend of 155 cents (2013: 155 cents)

* On balance, group is confident that it will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in 2015 financial year