Dec 22 Sun International Ltd

* Sun International's proposed partnership with a strategic international hotel operator in its African assets

* All conditions precedent to transaction have now been fulfilled, save for certain of regulatory conditions to Namibia component of transaction, which is taking longer than expected

* Parties have also decided to delay implementation of Swaziland component of transaction

* Original terms have now been amended to allow transaction to be implemented without Swaziland component of transaction

* Original terms have now been amended to allow transaction to be implemented without that portion of Namibia-component of transaction which remains subject to regulatory approval

* Transaction has become unconditional and will now be implemented in so far as it does not relate to Swaziland and excluded portion of Namibia- component of transaction

* A further announcement will be released by sun international to inform shareholders once balance of transaction is to be implemented