JOHANNESBURG, July 9 South Africa's second-largest casino operator Sun International Ltd plans to build a $300 million entertainment complex in the Pretoria region, it said on Tuesday.

Sun International, which plans to shut down another casino in the region, will build a casino, hotel, conference centre and an indoor facility for concerts.

The development, which could take 36 months to complete, is subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)