JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 More than 4,000 employees of South African hotel and casino chain Sun International will go on strike from Friday, a union representing the staff said.

"Unresolved issues include wages, night shift allowances, increase of working hours for the equivalent of permanent part-time employees, increase in the housing subsidy and extension of bargaining categories," the COSATU union said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)