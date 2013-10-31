UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 More than 4,000 employees of South African hotel and casino chain Sun International will go on strike from Friday, a union representing the staff said.
"Unresolved issues include wages, night shift allowances, increase of working hours for the equivalent of permanent part-time employees, increase in the housing subsidy and extension of bargaining categories," the COSATU union said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources