Feb 28 Sun Life Financial on
Tuesday sold C$800 million ($800 million) of fixed-floating rate
medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The issue bears an initial coupon rate of 4.38 percent and
was priced at 99.978 to yield 4.385 percent or 297 basis points
over the Canadian government benchmark.
After March 2, 2017, the notes convert to a floating-rate
issue with a final maturity date of March 2, 2022.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank
of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
($1=C$1)
(Reporting by Pam Niimi)