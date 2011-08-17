BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 17 Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($306 million) of 10-year senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The issue, due Aug. 23, 2021, has a coupon rate of 4.57 percent, and was priced at 99.96 to yield 4.575 percent or 214.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$0.98) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.