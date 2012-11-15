NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners has emerged as the lead bidder for Sun Life Financial Inc's variable annuity business, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Guggenheim Partners has outbid at least two other parties - British financial services firm Resolution Group and U.S. private equity firm JC Flowers - in the auction for the Sun Life unit, the four sources said this week.

Resolution and JC Flowers are no longer working on a deal, leaving Guggenheim in the pole position to win the auction, the sources said. The negotiations are continuing and could still fall apart, they added.

Canadian insurer Sun Life, Resolution and Guggenheim declined to comment. JC Flowers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by John Wallace)