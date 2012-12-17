BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Dec 17 Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc said it will sell its U.S. annuity business and some life insurance businesses for $1.35 billion to Delaware Life Holdings, a company owned by shareholders of institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners.
Sun Life said the deal will reduce its risk profile and help focus its U.S. insurance operations on its growing employee benefits and voluntary benefits franchises.
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.