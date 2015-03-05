March 5 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said it expects annual medium-term earnings growth of 8 percent to 10 percent on a per share basis.

Sun Life, which is hosting an investor day event on Thursday, said its expects dividend payout ratio to be between 40 percent and 50 percent in the medium term. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by John Tilak and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)