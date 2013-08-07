TORONTO Aug 7 Sun Life Financial said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit more than quadrupled due to a stronger contribution from financial markets.

Sun Life earned C$399 million ($382.75 million), or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, up from C$90 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

The Toronto-based company also cut its main financial target. It now expects to post an operating profit of C$1.85 billion by the end of 2015, down from its previous goal of C$2 billion.