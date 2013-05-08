* Profit slides due to markets
* Result tops estimates
* Expects U.S. annuity deal to close by end Q2
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 8 Sun Life Financial said
on Wednesday its first-quarter profit fell by 25 percent, but
topped estimates, as Canada's No. 3 insurer was hurt by less
favorable financial markets than in the year-before period.
The Toronto-based company earned C$513 million ($511.54
million), or 85 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended
March 31. That compared with a year-ago profit of C$686 million,
or C$1.15 per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 66 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson I/B/E/S.
Equity and bond market movements added C$46 million to
profit during the quarter, compared to C$348 million in the
year-before quarter, the company said.
Sun Life has spent the last year working to reduce its
market exposure and announced in December it was selling its
U.S. annuity business - which carries sizable market exposures -
for $1.35 billion. That sale is expected to close before the end
of the second quarter.
On a continuing operations basis, which excludes the impact
of the U.S. annuity business, Sun Life earned C$410 million, up
from C$405 million.
Total premiums and deposits rose to C$28.9 billion from
C$25.1 billion. Return on equity was 14.3 percent, compared with
20.9 percent in the first quarter of 2011.
Sun Life, which among its operations owns Boston-based MFS
Investment Management, has set an objective of C$2 billion in
operating profit by 2015 and is targeting outsized growth in its
Asian division to help make it happen.
Sun Life rival Manulife Financial Corp last week
reported a 56 percent drop in first-quarter earnings on
Thursday, citing weaker sales of its life insurance and less
favorable market conditions.