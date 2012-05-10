BRIEF-Edgefront, Nobel announce merger to create $300 mln diversified REIT
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth
TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial sees a fit with ING Groep's Asian assets, and would be willing to issue stock to finance a large acquisition, the Canadian life insurer's chief executive said on Thursday.
ING put its Asian insurance and investment business up for sale in January. Sun Life has a growing presence in Asia and has targeted strong growth in the region.
"We're looking at all kinds of things around the world, and I would tell you they fit into the four pillars (of growth)," CEO Dean Connor told reporters after Sun Life's annual shareholder meeting in Toronto.
* Europe, United States favourite destinations for investment
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: