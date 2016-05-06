BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co., Ltd.
* Says it establishes wholly-owned subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will be engaged in communication software related business
* Says the newly-formed unit has a registered capital of 25 mln yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GFXA44
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 7 Twitter Inc's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.