BRIEF-OHA Investment qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
Aug 26 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.46 billion yuan (399.86 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 27
* Says private placement aimed at KKR China Growth Fund's unit KKR Poultry
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lboWCs; bit.ly/1omRwfb
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1522 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is close to announcing the sale of its stake in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to Canada's PSP Investments Inc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.