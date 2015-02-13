Feb 12 Sun News Network is about to shut down permanently as the Canadian cable news television network struggled to attract viewers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) reported, citing sources.

The news channel will shut down as early as Friday, CBC said. (bit.ly/1FF4MXj)

The supporters of Sun News blamed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for not giving it the same access enjoyed by its competitors CBC and CTV, CBC said.

The news network employs about 200 people, CBC said.

Sun News was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)