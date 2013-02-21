Poland - Factors to Watch March 8
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HOUSTON Feb 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP would be "very, very" active in the mergers and acquisitions market if assets for sale fit with its growth plans and made sense financially, Chief Executive Michael Hennigan told analysts on Thursday.
His statement came after an analyst asked about Sunoco's interest in Hess Corp assets up for sale during the pipeline, terminal and storage company's fourth-quarter 2012 earnings conference call.
Hess last month announced plans to sell its oil storage terminal network and exit the oil refining business.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, March 7 Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it expects to divide the refineries and other assets of its Motiva Enterprises venture with co-owner Saudi Aramco in the second quarter of 2017.