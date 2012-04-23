(Corrects to delete final paragraph relating to refinery
experience. Carlyle was not an investor in the Coffeyville
refinery.)
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 23 Sunoco Inc said on
Monday it was in exclusive talks with private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP for a potential joint venture to run the
biggest refinery on the U.S. East Coast.
The two plan to revive the fortunes of the 335,000 barrel
per day refinery in Philadelphia by running about half of it on
crude from North Dakota and Canada, a source familiar with the
plan said on Monday.
The talks with Carlyle, first reported by Reuters last week,
could save the longest continuously operating U.S. oil refinery
from permanent closure, easing fear of a potential fuel shortage
on the East Coast this summer after several major plants were
shuttered.
Under the deal being considered, Sunoco would put the
refinery assets into the joint venture in exchange for a
non-operating minority interest in the venture, it said in a
statement.
Carlyle would contribute cash to the joint venture, hold the
majority interest and oversee day-to-day operations of the joint
venture and the plant.
Sunoco, which was poised to shut the plant in July if it did
not find a buyer, said it would now extend that timeline until
August. If a deal cannot be reached by then, it will idle the
main processing units.
Sunoco did not disclose any financial terms, and officials
suggested they were still counting on support from national,
state and local levels before sealing a deal.
"The facility has been operating at a significant loss for
some time, and we are exploring every avenue to create a viable
plan. It is a heavy lift and we are not sure a solution is
possible, but we are doing the work," Carlyle Group managing
director Rodney S. Cohen said in the statement.
Sunoco`s president and chief executive officer Brian P.
MacDonald said: "A concerted effort by all stakeholders is
necessary to ensure the successful completion of this joint
venture. We have been encouraged by the offers of support by
federal, state, local and labor officials."
Oil markets are closely watching the fate of the refinery,
one of three on the East Coast threatened with closure due to
weak profits. Sunoco first put it up for sale in late 2011, but
traditional energy companies have not shown much interest.
Most Northeastern refineries are designed to run only light,
sweet crude oil imported from Europe and Africa. That oil now is
priced at a steep premium to other crude oils, cutting profit
margins.
Sunoco and Carlyle would initially run about 150,000 barrels
per day of Bakken crude from North Dakota and syncrude from
Canada, the source said. Earlier test runs with Bakken crude
have been successful.
The source called Bakken crude "the closest to Brent" -- the
North Sea benchmark which has been run at the refinery for many
years. Bakken crude trades at about a $20 discount to Brent,
trade sources said.
While the plan to ship cheaper, inland crude to the East
Coast's biggest refinery still faces some logistical hurdles, it
provides further hope that the plant may be spared closure now
that Sunoco has found a willing buyer.
The crude will be shipped by rail to Albany, New York, then
sent by barge and truck to Sunoco Logistics' Eagle Point
terminal in West Deptford Township, New Jersey.
However, one local sticking point involves the number of
trucks on a main road leading to the Eagle Point facility which
would be needed to supplement rail cars of the crude.
The site of a former refinery, the Eagle Point facility is
connected by pipelines running under the Delaware River to the
Philadelphia plant.
On a federal level, the impact of tightening sulfur content
rules for gasoline and diesel are under discussion with the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, the source said. In the past,
small refiners have had more time to meet tighter environmental
regulations.
Eventually, the group is planning to use Utica shale oil
from Ohio, about 200 miles to the west. A pipeline is
contemplated to carry the crude to Philadelphia.
(Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by
David Gregorio)